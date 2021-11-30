Preston North End currently sit 17th in the Championship table after a poor start to the season.

Frankie McAvoy has been introduced into football management in the toughest way possible. Despite being 54 years old, this is McAvoy’s first job in professional football management after spending the majority of his life as a postman before transitioning into coaching.

The results for Preston have been very inconsistent this season and despite having lots of quality players, North End don’t seem like a team who will be any higher than mid-table this season.

Here we take a look at Preston’s five highest-earning players this season according to SalarySport and their current transfer market values…

Daniel Johnson: £19,000-a-week

Preston’s joint-highest earner is Jamaican midfielder Daniel Johnson who has been at the club since 2015.

Johnson has been a valuable member of the Preston squad since he signed for the club when they were in League One and remains a key player for North End today.

Transfermarkt values Johnson at £1.98million which is a huge increase from the £50,000 which Preston bought him for in 2015.

Alan Browne: £19,000-a-week

As well as Johnson, Preston’s captain Alan Browne is also on £19,000-a-week after signing a new contract in January.

Browne was one of several Preston players who developed massively during Alex Neil’s time at the club and has proven to be a pivotal member of the Preston squad. As well as energy in midfield, Browne can also contribute with goals and assists.

Transfermarkt currently values the Irish international at £3.15million.

Ali McCann: £13,000-a-week

Preston signed Ali McCann on deadline day in the summer from Scottish club St Johnstone.

McCann has taken no time to adapt to the intensity and physicality of the Championship and in just three months at the club, McCann has solidified himself as one of Preston’s most important players.

Transfermarkt currently values McCann at £1.08million.

Emil Riis: £12,000-a-week

After a rocky start at Preston, Emil Riis has hit the ground running this season and has already scored 12 goals in all competitions.

Riis’ form has seen him rewarded with a new contract at North End as well as a senior Danish international call-up.

Transfermarkt currently values the Danish international at £1.8million.

Greg Cunningham: £11,000-a-week

Greg Cunningham returned to Preston in January for his second spell with the club after transferring to Cardiff back in 2018.

Since returning to the club, Cunningham has been short of game time due to the form of Josh Earl.

Transfermarkt currently values the experienced Irishman at £810,000.