After getting a big three points away to Middlesbrough on Tuesday, Preston now turn their attention to top of the table Fulham in Saturday’s early kick-off.

After suffering a disappointing 2-1 loss to Cardiff City last Saturday, Preston bounced back in mid-week by securing a huge three points away to Middlesbrough.

Heading into the Middlesbrough game, it seemed like there was huge pressure on the North End head coach Frankie McAvoy and that if Preston lost the game, it was likely that the Scotsman was going to be sacked. That did not happen and Preston managed to get the three points despite it being one of North End’s poorest performances of the season.

Preston are now faced with the incredibly tough task of high-flying Fulham who visit Deepdale at 12:30 pm on Saturday afternoon.

Team news

The Preston head coach has revealed that there were a few players who picked up knocks in the game in mid-week against Middlesbrough and that those players would be assessed ahead of the game on Saturday. McAvoy did not specify as to which players were being assessed.

Preston will be without the likes of Connor Wickham and Izzy Brown who are currently continuing their recoveries from surgery, both players will be out long term.

North End will also be without backup goalkeeper Declan Rudd who underwent a minor knee surgery a few weeks ago and Cardiff City loanee Josh Murphy who is recovering from an ankle injury which he suffered in training several weeks ago.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Barkhuizen

Van Den Berg

Bauer

Hughes

Earl

McCann

Whiteman

Browne (C)

Riis

Evans

After coming off the bench and getting a goal on his return from injury in Preston’s last game against Middlesbrough, it is expected that Ched Evans will start for North End up-front with Emil Riis.

The rest of the team will likely stay unchanged after the Lilywhites’ win at the Riverside on Tuesday.