Middlesbrough currently sit in 12th-place of the Championship table after a turbulent season so far.

Chris Wilder picked up his first win as Middlesbrough boss against Huddersfield Town last time out, giving him a win, a draw and a loss in his opening three at the helm.

Middlesbrough certainly have some quality players in their ranks despite their league position not reflecting this. Here, we look at their five current highest-earners according to SalarySport and their current transfer market values…

Jonny Howson: £25,000-a-week

Howson has been a mainstay in the Boro midfield for a number of years now, playing 200 games and having more than justified being one of the highest-earners at the club. So far this season Howson has featured 20 times, getting one goal and one assist.

Transfermarkt value Howson at £720,000

Paddy McNair: £19,000-a-week

McNair is a player who Middlesbrough fans rate highly and the defender has been in great form this season, with five goal contributions in 17 matches.

Transfermarkt value McNair at £5.4million which is justifiable considering how impressive he’s been recently.

Grant Hall: £14,000-a-week

Since joining the club in summer 2020, Hall has only featured 28 times for the Boro and hasn’t really impressed. The centre-back used to be excellent for QPR but hasn’t really got going in the North-East.

Transfermarkt values Hall at £1.35million.

Martin Payero: £14,000-a-week

Payero has only featured nine times since joining the club in the summer. The Argentinian has scored once and assisted once.

Transfermarkt value the South American at £4.50million, a great deal for Middlesbrough considering they signed the midfielder on a free transfer.

Anfernee Dijksteel: £8,500-a-week

The former Charlton Athletic full-back was a regular starter under Warnock but is yet to feature since Wilder has taken charge. So far this season Dijksteel has one assist in 10 appearances.

Transfermarkt value the Dutchman at £1.8m.