Sheffield Wednesday have endured a mixed bag of results so far this season. But performances have improved dramatically of late.

Darren Moore’s side sit in 7th-place of the table after a run of 10 League One fixtures unbeaten. It comes after an impressive summer overhaul, and using SalarySport, we look at the top five earners in the Owls squad and their transfer market values…

Barry Bannan: £21,000-a-week

The main man in the Wednesday squad, it is probably no surprise the Scottish magician is the highest earner in the squad. Bannan has been an integral part of the Wednesday team since signing, he will be hoping to push the Owls to promotion this season.

Transfermarkt value the playmaker at £1.62million.

Callum Paterson: £12,000-a-week

Paterson is a crowd favourite due to his aggressive style of play and commitment to the cause each week. Praised by Moore for his adaptability on the pitch no matter where he is asked to play. Paterson has played striker, full-back, wing-back, winger and midfielder during his team at Hillsborough.

Transfermarkt value Paterson at £1.62million.

Josh Windass: £12,000-a-week

Windass recently returned from an injury that has kept him out since pre-season, with a goal and assist in the 2-1 victory against MK Dons earlier this month. Windass has been a major attacking force since signing for the Owls from Wigan. It is hoped his return will begin Wednesday’s ascent to the top of the league.

Transfermarkt value the attacker at £1.80million.

Liam Palmer: £10,000-a-week

Rather refreshingly, Palmer is a product of the Owls academy team. An Owls fan with over 250 appearances and with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Palmer, who was originally a centre midfielder, is often used as a right-back but has been used as a left-back and now as part of three-man defence.

Palmer is valued by Transfermarkt at £750,000.

Massimo Luongo: £10,000-a-week

The extremely talented Aussie rounds off our list of five highest earners at Sheffield Wednesday. Since signing from QPR, Luongo has had a torrid time with injuries and struggled to maintain his fitness. The holding midfielder returned against Accrington Stanley last weekend and played a crucial role in the victory over MK Dons when he came on in the second half.

Luongo is valued at £1.44million by Transfermarkt.