Cardiff City currently sit in 20th place of the Championship table after the opening 20 games of the season.

Steve Morison has had a steady start to life in charge of Cardiff City, with three wins, a draw and two losses to his name since Mick McCarthy’s sacking after that 2-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough last month.

But Cardiff have some players in their squad that have donned the blue shirt for a long time. Here we take a look at their five highest earning players this season according to SalarySport, and their current transfer market values…

Alex Smithies: £33,000-a-week

The Bluebirds’ highest-earning player has featured in the starting eleven nine times so far this season and looks set to carry on being the main shot stopper for the rest of the current campaign.

Transfermarkt value Smithies at a surprisingly low £900,000.

Leandro Bacuna: £27,000-a-week

Bacuna is a player who is not particularly popular amongst Cardiff fans but still seems to get plenty of game time every week. He has scored one goal in 13 appearances so far this season.

Transfermarkt Value Bacuna at £1.98million – a drastic decrease from the estimated £4million that Cardiff previously bought him for.

Joe Ralls: £25,000-a-week

Ralls has been at the club for ten years and is a stalwart in the City’s squad. He has only made nine appearances so far this season due to injury troubles that have seen him spend some time out.

Transfermarkt currently estimate Ralls price tag at £2.25million.

Sean Morrison: £23,000-a-week

The Bluebirds’ captain has had a solid start to the campaign but has recently been dropped from the starting eleven. Morrison has made twelve appearances so far and has scored two goals and has grabbed himself an assist in that time.

Transfermarkt value Morrison at a solid £3.15million.

Aden Flint: £18,000-a-week

Fan favourite Flint has been an integral part of a struggling Cardiff team, with his experience being able to help guide his younger, more inexperienced team mates. He has made 17 appearances up to this point in the season and is the club’s joint top goal scorer with four.

Transfermarkt have Flint’s current transfer value at £1.35million.