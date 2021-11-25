Bolton Wanderers mainstay Lloyd Isgrove has suffered a grade three hamstring tear, manager Ian Evatt has confirmed.

Isgrove has been a mainstay in Ian Evatt’s plans at Bolton Wanderers this season.

Operating at right-back, right midfield and on the right-wing, the 28-year-old has missed only one League One game. Isgrove has featured 24 times across all competitions, chipping in with three assists in the process.

However, it has now emerged that the right-sided ace is set for a spell on the sidelines.

As quoted by The Bolton News, manager Evatt has said Isgrove has suffered a grade three hamstring tear, meaning “either surgery or at least 12 weeks out”.

It awaits to be seen if Isgrove will go under the knife or if he’ll go without surgery as he bids to recover from the blow.

In his absence…

With Isgrove poised for a spell on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see who comes into the starting XI in his place.

Elias Kachunga has been deployed on the right-hand side at times, though his last two appearances have come at centre-forward and attacking midfield, so it will be interesting to see if he moves back out to the right in Isgrove’s absence.

Xavier Amaechi’s recent return to fitness could mean he gets more game time after three consecutive substitute appearances.

Amadou Bakayoko has also been deployed on the right at times, though he plays most of his football through the middle as a striker.