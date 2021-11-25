Millwall could be without Connor Mahoney for “three to four weeks” after he injured the hamstring he damaged back in September.

Mahoney has been out of action since September, with his last Millwall outing coming in the Lions’ 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

The former Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers man was forced off in the second half of the tie after suffering a hamstring injury. Now, it has been revealed by manager Gary Rowett that Mahoney has re-injured the same hamstring.

As quoted by London News Online, Rowett confirmed the 24-year-old has re-injured the same hamstring.

He stated that although he doesn’t think the blow is “overly severe”, Mahoney could be out for “three to four weeks” as they look to be careful with the setback. Here’s what Rowett had to say:

“It is the same hamstring he did against Forest.

“We think it is not overly severe. But your second hamstring injury, you imagine it’s going to be possibly three or four weeks, I don’t know.

“It’s the sort of injury that would often only keep you out for a couple of weeks. We have to be a little bit careful, just because he has had one before.”

Mahoney’s campaign to date

Prior to picking up the hamstring injury against Forest, the Millwall winger had featured eight times across all competitions.

The Forest draw was the last time he played, although he was involved in the Lions’ matchday squad when they faced Stoke City in October.

Mahoney will be hoping to recover from this latest setback as soon and as safely as possible as he bids to break into Gary Rowett’s starting XI upon his return to full fitness.