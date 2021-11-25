Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed Ivan Sanchez will have to undergo surgery again after a fresh injury setback.

The former Atletico Madrid youngster has seen a limited amount of action this season due to ongoing injury problems.

Sanchez went under the knife in September in a bid to heal a pelvic injury. However, it has now emerged from Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer that the 29-year-old is set to undergo a second operation after complaining of pain once again.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer confirmed Sanchez has spoken to a specialist and will be undergoing surgery once more.

He added that he is unsure as to how long the winger will be sidelined, saying:

“Sanchez is going to have another operation today.

“He had pain, so he has gone and seen the specialist and they are saying they have got to do a different type of operation. I am not sure how long he is going to be out for.”

In his absence…

Sanchez has only managed two Championship appearances this season after cementing his place in the starting XI.

However, injury problems in other areas have meant no one has been able to make the starting spot their own yet. Maxime Colin, Jordan Graham, Tahith Chong and Marcel Oakley have all been deployed on the right at times, but injury struggles have left options limited.

It will be hoped that Sanchez’s latest operation can rectify the issue for good as he bids to make a long-awaited return to full fitness. It awaits to be seen how long he will be out for, with Bowyer unsure as of yet.