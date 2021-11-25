Luton Town goalkeeper Simon Sluga is back in contention as the Hatters prepare to face Steve Morison’s Cardiff City.

Sluga was absent from Luton Town’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest after coming in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Croatia.

As a result, James Shea appeared in between the sticks, keeping a clean sheet in his first Championship outing since Boxing Day 2020.

Now, ahead of the Hatters’ clash with Cardiff City, an update has emerged on number one ‘keeper Sluga.

As quoted by Luton Today, manager Nathan Jones confirmed Sluga will be available for selection once again after completing his isolation period. The three-time Croatian international has only missed two days of training, with Jones stating:

“He’ll be available and back involved, his isolation period ends today, so yes.

“It’s been two days really as he only started isolating Tuesday, so realistically he’s only missed two days training. It’s not a big thing, especially with keepers either, they don’t tend to do a hell of a lot anyway do they.”

Bidding to return to winning ways

It’s been a strong start to the season on the whole for Luton, but they will be determined to return to winning ways sooner rather than later after three games without a win.

The Hatters occupy 12th spot and sit six points away from the play-offs, though they could be back amongst the chasing pack soon given the topsy-turvy nature of the Championship.

Their clash with Cardiff will bring a tough test, with new manager Steve Morison look to help the Bluebirds rise away from the bottom three.