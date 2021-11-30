Sheffield United find themselves 13th in the Championship table after enduring a difficult start to life back in the second tier.

Slaviša Jokanović is no longer at the helm, and instead it’s Paul Heckingbottom who went on to win his first game in charge v Bristol City.

United were one of the front runners for promotion in the mind of many, given they were able to keep the bulk of their squad together from the previous campaign in the Premier League. But this season’s been a struggle.

Here, we take a look at their five highest earning players this season according to SalarySport, and their current transfer market values…

Rhian Brewster: £34,000-a-week

The Blades faithful were hoping this could be a breakout season for the young English striker, who has netted just once in nine league appearances, struggling to justify his once hefty price tag.

Transfermarkt now value Brewster at £8.10million.

Sander Berge: £33,000-a-week

The Norwegian midfielder was quick to become a fan favourite at Bramall Lane, after signing for a club record fee in January 2020.

Berge was expected to be a key man for the Blades this season, but made just six league appearances before being struck with injury, causing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Transfermarkt now value Berge at £16.20million.

Luke Freeman: £30,000-a-week

It may come as a surprise to see Luke Freeman in this list, given the left-footed playmaker has found game time hard to come by since arriving in the summer of 2020.

Having made just four league appearances this season, Transfermarkt now value Freeman at just £1.08million.

Enda Stevens: £26,000-a-week

The Irish international is one of the Blades current longest serving players, having been at the club for over four years, playing in excess of 160 games.

Switching between the left-back and left-wing-back positions, Stevens is now valued at £1.98million, according to Transfermarkt.

John Egan: £26,000-a-week

Perhaps the least surprising on this list, Egan has been a consistent performer at the heart of United’s defence, starting and finishing all of their nineteen league games so far this season.

The 29-year-old Irish international is valued at £6.30million on Transfermarkt