Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has been full of praise for key player Panutche Camara.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Home Park recently.

Football Insider have reported that Burnley and Barnsley are interested in him.

Camara, 24, has helped the Pilgrims rise to the top of League One and his performances aren’t going unnoticed.



‘Fantastic’…

Lowe has told Plymouth Live: “He’s a fantastic player. The fans love him and we love him, that’s why he plays every game.

“He does some things what he needs to get better on, and he does some things where you go ‘Wow’. He has got to get that consistency of performing week in week out.”

He added: “I remember his first interview when he came here and he was asked what was his best asset and he said ‘I just run’.

“He does, doesn’t he? He’s like Forrest Gump. Schuey (Steven Schumacher) spends a lot of time with him as a midfielder to midfielder. If we make Pan better technically he will be one of the best midfielders in the league.”

Career to date

Camara started his career in Portugal with spells at Loures and Vitória de Guimarães before moving to England in 2016.

He initially played for Barnsley before dropping into non-league for a stint at Dulwich Hamlet.

The central midfielder then joined Crawley Town and spent three years with the Red Devils in League Two before Plymouth snapped him up.

What next?

Camara is out of contract at the end of this season but Lowe’s side are believed to hold an option to extend his stay.

Barnsley and Burnley have been linked and it will be interesting to see if either make a move this winter.