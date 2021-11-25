Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn has apologised to the supporters who travelled to Ewood Park to see Darren Ferguson’s side defeated 4-0 by Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

No excuses after last night , no we’re near good enough. Us as players are responsible and we must put this right. Apologies to the travelling support @theposh 💙 — Oliver Norburn (@olivernorburn18) November 25, 2021

Posh succumbed to a heavy defeat on the road on Wednesday night, falling to a 4-0 loss at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

It was a poor performance by Peterborough United, with Tony Mowbray’s side capitalising on individual errors and poor defending to cruise to all three points.

Plenty of Posh fans voiced their criticisms after the game as their side falls to five games without a win, and one man who acknowledges that they must get better is midfielder Oliver Norburn.

Speaking on Twitter after the defeat, summer signing Norburn insisted that there can be no excuses after the defeat, stating that he and his teammates “must put this right”.

Bidding to turn the tide

After falling to five games without a win following back-to-back wins over QPR and Hull City, Darren Ferguson and co will be determined to turn around their fortunes as they battle to maintain their Championship status.

Posh will have to put the 4-0 loss behind them as they prepare to face fellow relegation candidates Barnsley in a crucial clash at London Road.

Now under the management of Poya Asbaghi, the Tykes will also be looking to pick up all three points. A win for either side could go a long way to helping them maintain their place in the second-tier, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.