MK Dons currently sit 8th-place in the League One table. With there being a large chance of the Dons having a few ins and outs this winter, the Dons need to be smart with who they send out.

The January transfer window has always been crucial for a Dons side never content with a mid-table finish. They always have something to fight for heading into the second half of the season.

Liam Manning and Liam Sweeting will be looking to replicate the success of Russell Martin’s 2021 January transfer window, which saw the Dons add the likes of Harry Darling, Warren O’Hora, Matt O’Riley and Will Grigg and Ethan Laird to their squad. The Dons avoided the playoffs rather comfortably, however it was a window to prepare for the new season which sees Dons in a much stronger position, heading into the new year.

Brooklyn Ilunga

Brooklyn Ilunga has slowly been making his mark at MK Dons. A run of appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy as well as an FA Cup start have presented themselves to Ilunga this year and he has impressed the MK Dons faithful. At the age of just 17, it is clear to see that the full-back has a promising future ahead of him at the club. That being said, with cup competitions few and far between come the new year, Ilunga will struggle to make it into the MK Dons team, potentially making a loan move to non-league an ideal destination for the Dons’ promising full-back.

Franco Ravizzoli

Being the youngest in a duo-backup goalkeeper situation with Laurie Walker, the logical thing to do would be for the Dons to loan Ravizzoli to a level that he feels comfortable at. Franco has shown some promising signs so far as an MK Dons player, however it is clear to see that the 24-year-old needs more game in order to progress.

Jay Bird

Jay Bird is currently out on loan at National League side Wealdstone FC. He has failed to score in four league appearances, however managed a goal in his sole FA Cup qualifying appearance for the Stones, in their 2-1 defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge. He doesn’t appear to be cutting it at the level he currently plays at, or the side he plays for, so it will most likely be best for Dons to send him out on loan again upon the expiry of his current deal in this coming January, to a new club.