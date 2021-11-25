Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to recruit another left-back in the January transfer window, it has been said.

So far this season, Darren Moore has had his fair share of injury problems to deal with.

That combined with Sheffield Wednesday’s pretty limited defensive options has seen some players forced to play out of position at times. Marvin Johnson has filled in as a left-sided centre-back, for example, but even he has suffered a hamstring injury recently.

Now, as revealed by Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson, a new left-back is on the Owls’ transfer shortlist ahead of January.

Speaking in a fan Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Howson confirmed the club will be looking to sign another left-back as well as a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.

Wednesday’s current options

The Hillsborough outfit have a decent amount of players who can play at left-back if needs be, but another out-and-out left-back wouldn’t go amiss.

Jaden Brown is one option and the aforementioned Johnson has played in the role before. Liam Palmer, naturally a right-back, has also filled in on the left-hand side when called upon, though he has been busy covering at centre-back this season.

Loaned in defender Lewis Gibson has played as a left-back previously, though he mainly plays at centre-back and is currently sidelined through injury anyway.

It will be interesting to see how Wednesday’s bid to reinforce their defensive ranks pans out in January, with Moore and co determined to mount a serious push for promotion.