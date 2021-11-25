Stoke City’s Tom Sparrow has returned to the club following from his loan spell at AFC Telford.

The non-league side have announced on their official Twitter account that the youngster has gone back to the Bet 365 Stadium (see tweet below).

NEWS: AFC Telford United can confirm the loan of Tom Sparrow from @stokecity ended last weekend against @AFCFylde and will not be renewed going forward. We would like to thank Tom for all all his efforts and wish him well for the rest of the season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5PMttMmzNJ — AFC Telford United (@telfordutd) November 25, 2021

Sparrow, 18, was given the green light to join the National League North side last month to get some experience under his belt.

He made six appearances for the Bucks but they have decided not to extend his stay.

Career to date

Sparrow joined Stoke at the age of 14 having previously been on the books at Wolves.

He has been with the Potters for four years and is a Wales youth international.

The midfielder caught the eye playing for their Under-18s and has since made the step up into the Under-23s over recent times.

He has made 25 appearances at that level now over recent seasons and has chipped in with four goals.

The club he’s left behind

Telford are currently bottom of the National League North after a tough start to the campaign and face a battle to stay up.

They have won just twice in 14 games in the league this term.

What next?

Sparrow will link back up with Stoke’s Under-23s and it will be interesting to see if he heads out on loan somewhere else again in this campaign.