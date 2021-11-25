Sheffield United fans have delivered their verdict on the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom, who replaces Slavisa Jokanovic as manager.

Following a poor start to the season, Sheffield United have confirmed the decision to part ways with manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

He leaves the club after 19 Championship games in charge at Bramall Lane with the Blades sat in a disappointing 16th place, eight points away from the play-off spots.

They haven’t waited long to bring in a replacement though, with Paul Heckingbottom stepping up from his role as Under-23s boss to take charge of the first-team on a full-time basis. The former Leeds United and Barnsley boss spent a spell as interim manager following Chris Wilder’s sacking last season and now takes up the job permanently after Jokanovic’s departure.

The news has come as a surprise to football fans up and down the EFL, with plenty voicing their opinions on the Blades’ decision.

Sheffield United fans have moved to deliver their verdict on the appointment. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter:

Nowt against Heckingbottom, but what a shocking decision. Owned by people who don’t have a clue about football and just want yes men. Get them out — Dan Nicholls (@DanNicholls03) November 25, 2021

Hes a lovely guy and a good coach at u23s level. He's just not the guy for the job and I feel sorry for him cause prince has put us in a reyt mess. — Maximoose ⚔🏴‍☠️ (@Maximoose22_) November 25, 2021

Maybe I’m too positive or naive but I’m fully behind this. Long term planning, using the academy, get back to what were good at. It’s the way to go. All the best Hecky 👊. #sufc 🔴⚪️⚔️ https://t.co/4ucZvwPhv8 — Justin Rice (@Justn23Rce) November 25, 2021

Got a massive amount of respect for this guy. Proper good football bloke. Think he’d have got it end of last year had we not have had our heads turned to ‘best available’. Better fit, knows the DNA, knows the limitations… Just hope he can smash it. 👊🏼👍🏼 #sufc #twitterblades #UTB https://t.co/yy9dSskS2h — ⒶⓡⓣⓨⒷⓘⓐⓝⓒⓞ (@ArtyBianco) November 25, 2021

Heckingbottom will get my full backing, obviously, but this is a shocking statement of affairs. We are a joke. #twitterblades #SUFC https://t.co/rtzd5nWMdZ — Tyrone James (@tyronej1984) November 25, 2021

Wow what a joke this club is surely the sensible thing to do is to give him till the end of the year and let him earn the job but a multi year contract wow what is happening #sufc #twitterblades https://t.co/IygMgOFuaS — Kieran Batham (@KieranBatham) November 25, 2021