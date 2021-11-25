Sheffield United fans have delivered their verdict on the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom, who replaces Slavisa Jokanovic as manager.

Following a poor start to the season, Sheffield United have confirmed the decision to part ways with manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

He leaves the club after 19 Championship games in charge at Bramall Lane with the Blades sat in a disappointing 16th place, eight points away from the play-off spots.

They haven’t waited long to bring in a replacement though, with Paul Heckingbottom stepping up from his role as Under-23s boss to take charge of the first-team on a full-time basis. The former Leeds United and Barnsley boss spent a spell as interim manager following Chris Wilder’s sacking last season and now takes up the job permanently after Jokanovic’s departure.

The news has come as a surprise to football fans up and down the EFL, with plenty voicing their opinions on the Blades’ decision.

Sheffield United fans have moved to deliver their verdict on the appointment. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter: