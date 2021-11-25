QPR boss Mark Warburton has said Luke Amos’ winning goal was one of football’s “lovely moments” after the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Amos scored only his third goal in QPR colours and it proved to be decisive as Mark Warburton’s side defeated Huddersfield Town 1-0.

Chris Willock produced some brilliant work on the wing before swinging in a cross which was met by Amos, who powered beyond Terriers ‘keeper Lee Nicholls.

Amos’ goal makes it five Championship games without defeat for QPR and sees them rise to 4th place, much to Mark Warburton’s delight.

Following the game, Warburton expressed his delight for former Spurs youngster Amos. The midfielder has only made his comeback from a second ACL injury in recent months and Warburton has said his winning goal is one of football’s “lovely moments”.

As quoted by the Kilburn Times, Warburton said:

“I’m delighted for Luke after what he’s been through.

“The second surgery was bigger than the first one and he’s had to sit there hour after hour in the gym, in the pool, with the physios who’ve worked so hard with him.

“To get that goal – they’re the lovely moments in football.

“I came out of the changing room and there were shouts of ‘speech’ from the players to Luke.

“He deserves that moment because he has worked tirelessly. You won’t find a better young professional.”

Next up for Amos and co

QPR will be looking to make it two wins this week when they face Derby County next Monday.

Though the Rams sit bottom of the table looking destined for relegation, Wayne Rooney’s side have picked up impressive results against Bournemouth and Fulham recently, so it could be a tough game for the R’s.

Three points could see QPR rise to 3rd amid West Brom’s faltering form, so it will be interesting to see how the game pans out.