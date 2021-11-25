Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has insisted the Millers have “no intention” of selling Michael Smith in the January transfer window.

Smith has been a star performer for Rotherham United this season, but uncertainty surrounds his long-term future with the club.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium expires at the end of this season and an agreement is yet to be reached.

Added to that, Championship duo Cardiff City (The Sun on Sunday, 29.08.21, pg. 60) and Bristol City were also said to be keen during the summer transfer window, although nothing materialised in the end.

Amid Smith’s contract situation, Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has moved to make his stance on the situation clear.

As quoted by The Yorkshire Post, the Millers boss has said he has “no intention” of selling his best players this season, adding that he believes owner Tony Stewart has the same stance. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

”I do not think there is any appetite from the owner to cash in. He wants promotion and you would not sell your best players if that is what you want.

“I am not saying this as a warning, but I have no intention to sell.

“I cannot see anyone leaving unless it is lunacy money in this [January] window because I cannot spend it. If you give me £2m for Smudge [Smith], thanks – but what am I going to do with it? I’ve got to try and get a player under our wage structure who is as good as Smudge. I have got no chance.”

Smith’s season so far

The Wallsend-born striker is coming up on four years with Rotherham United.

Since joining from Bury in January 2018, Smith has played a hefty 176 times for the Millers, chipping in with 48 goal and 19 assists in the process. Some of his best form in front of goal has come this season, chipping in with 12 goals and five assists in 20 games across all competitions.

Rotherham are determined to bounce back to the Championship and Smith will be a big part of Warne’s plans to do so. However, it awaits to be seen if any conjures up the “lunacy money” to pry him away from the Millers.