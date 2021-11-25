Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he will have to “wait and see” how severe Daniel Ayala’s injury is after he came off in the comfortable win over Peterborough United.

On the whole, it was a thoroughly successful night at Ewood Park for Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side cruised to a 4-0 win over Peterborough United in Wednesday, making the most of Posh’s errors to secure a comfortable win. Goals from Harry Pickering, Ben Brereton Diaz (2) and Darragh Lenihan saw Rovers rise to 7th place.

However, one negative was the injury to Daniel Ayala, who made way for Bradley Johnson shortly before the hour mark.

Now, an initial update has emerged on Ayala’s withdrawal.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Mowbray has said Blackburn will have to “wait and see” how bad the injury is, though stated he feels as though it’s “decent news” as the Spaniard has suffered an ankle roll rather than a muscle strain.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I feel as if it’s decent news on Dani as it’s more of an ankle roll than a muscle strain. We’ll have to wait and see because it’s a little bit too early to decide the severity of it.

“Dan’s an experienced player and he knows how he has to help the team by coming off if he feels there’s a problem.”

In his absence…

If Ayala is ruled out for Blackburn Rovers’ trip to Stoke City this weekend, Mowbray does have options at centre-back.

Jean Paul van Hecke is available once again after serving his three-match suspension. Not only that, but Bradley Johnson looked decent when filling in for the injured Ayala at the heart of defence, drawing praise from Mowbray for his “composed” performance.

Blackburn will be determined to make it two wins this week and would rise into the play-offs with a win, so it will be interesting to see if Ayala is available for Saturday’s important tie.