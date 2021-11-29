Portsmouth have begun the hopeful process of salvaging their League One season, going unbeaten in six games.

Their most recent outing, a 3-0 triumph at the expense of Lincoln City at Sincil Bank, has pushed the Blues up to 9th – their highest position in over two months. Having previously occupied 17th, a more positive mood permeates Portsea Island currently.

Amid a rollercoaster season, here is a look at the five highest earners currently at Portsmouth as per SalarySport, with their associated transfer market values.

John Marquis: £5,100-a-week

Marquis is in the final year of his Pompey contract, having never quite hit the heights of his Doncaster Rovers days, instead being the subject of ever-increasing scrutiny surrounding his striker’s instincts, and general quality of finishing. Still, he led the way last time out with sixteen goals.

As per Transfermarkt, there is no updated value for the 29 year-old, following his £1.5million move from South Yorkshire in 2019.

Michael Jacobs: £4,900-a-week

Jacobs has broad Football League experience at 30, yet the man with two capable feet has endured a tough time down South. A regular feature of the bench and treatment room, he has oft represented a chunk of wage budget that has yielded no return.

At the time of his free transfer move from the Latics, Transfermarkt valued him at £720,000.

Ellis Harrison: £4,300-a-week

Like Marquis and Jacobs, Harrison is heading to contract expiration in 2022; and like Jacobs, has seen the bench far more than the starting eleven. His last reported value was £360,000, on the back of a £450,000 move.

Joe Morrell: £4,100-a-week

The only new recruit on this list, the Welsh international has won hearts and minds so far during his tenure, with his energy and positive influence with the football. His drop down from the Championship hasn’t dulled his abilities, becoming a key component of this side.

At the time of his move for an undisclosed fee, Morrell was valued at £360,000.

Ronan Curtis: £3,700-a-week

The fiery Irish winger is in contract until 2023, and has been seen his left wing spot rarely challenged or usurped since his 2018 arrival from Derry City. He remains a charged presence in this side, looking to influence games often by himself.

No current value is stated for Curtis, however one would assume he would command a higher fee than his £100,000 move from the League of Ireland.