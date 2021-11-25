Middlesbrough have made the decision to recall defender Nathan Wood from his season-long loan at Hibs, the Championship club have confirmed.

Middlesbrough sanctioned the loan exit of Wood in the summer, with the centre-back joining Hibs in the Scottish Premiership.

However, he has found his playing time extremely restricted, playing just one game so far this season in the 3-0 loss to Dundee United.

The report states that he will join up with Middlesbrough’s squad under new boss Chris Wilder.

Boro have a few players out injured at the back, with Dael Fry, Grant Hall, and Darnell Fisher all on the treatment table. Whilst there are also injury concerns surrounding Anfernee Dijskteel, who has only been fit enough for the bench in the last two games.

Therefore Wood could look to play his way into Wilder’s plans come January when he is available again to play for the Teessiders.

Hibs also announced the recall, stating that the players’ development was in mind when allowing the 19-year-old to return to the Riverside, suggesting he wasn’t going to develop at the rate all parties would have liked him to had he remained in Scotland.

A report from The Scotsman said that the managerial change at Middlesbrough has made Wood re-evaluate his options and states that he made it clear he wished to return to his parent club in a bid to work his way into the first-team picture.

Prior to joining Hibs, Wood made 13 appearances for Boro, five of which came in the league.