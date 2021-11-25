Portsmouth are not interested in Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly.

Portsmouth have been linked with the Irish hotshot but won’t be pursuing a move for him in the upcoming January transfer window, as per a report by The News.

Kelly, 25, has caught the eye in the League of Ireland Premier Division this season and has fired 26 goals in all competitions.

However, his current club risk losing him very soon with his contract due to expire at the end of December.

The attacker is poised to become a free agent, hence his links to a departure.

Career to date

Kelly has spent his whole career to date in Ireland and started out as a youngster in the academy at Derry City.

He then moved on for spells at UCD, Dundalk and St. Patrick’s Athletic before rocking up at Bohemians in January last year.

The forward hasn’t looked back since making the move to Dalymount Park but could now be poised to move on for a new challenge.

No Portsmouth switch

Pompey are no strangers to delving into Ireland for talent. One of their most prized assets, Ronan Curtis, was lured to Fratton Park from Derry in Derry in 2018.

The rumours linking Kelly with a move there aren’t surprising but it appears Danny Cowley has other plans.