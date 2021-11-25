Sheffield United have considered former Preston North End boss Neil Neil as a potential replacement for Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, the Blades are poised to appoint Paul Heckingbottom, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Neil, 40, is believed to have admirers amongst the hierarchy at Bramall Lane but is just missing out on their managerial vacancy.

The Scotsman has been out of the game since being sacked by fellow Championship side Preston in March.

He has recently been helping out David Artell with coaching at League One outfit Crewe Alexandra, as per a report by the Cheshire Live, as he patiently waits for his next opportunity in the game.

Managerial career

Neil started his managerial career in Scotland with Hamilton Academical before landing the Norwich City job in 2015.

He guided the Canaries to promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

Preston turned to him in 2017 and he spent just under four years at the helm at Deepdale, winning 37.7% of games.

Didn’t work out

Jokanovic’s time in South Yorkshire has come to an end and didn’t go to plan.

The former Watford and Fulham man took over in May and penned a three-year deal. However, he won just six league games at the helm and the club sit 16th in the table.

Heckingbottom is poised to take the full-time role now and knows the league well having managed Barnsley and Leeds United in the past.