Swansea City and Nottingham Forest are both monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Haydon Roberts, as per The Athletic’s Andy Naylor.

Championship duo Swansea City and Nottingham Forest are both looking at a January loan deal for Brighton defender Roberts.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Seagulls’ youth academy and got his first experience of first-team football on loan at Rochdale last season.

Now though, the Englishman could be heading to the Championship in the New Year. The Athletic’s Brighton correspondent Naylor tweeted earlier:

Swansea and Nottingham Forest are monitoring Brighton defender Haydon Roberts with a view to borrowing the versatile 19-year-old defender in January. Roberts has been a regular in Graham Potter's first team squad this season without getting any Premier League game time. #BHAFC — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) November 25, 2021

Roberts has been training with Graham Potter’s first-team this season then, but is yet to make his Premier league debut for the club.

Potter, a former Swansea City boss will know that the Welsh club is a fine place for younger players to go out on loan to, and improve their game.

When Steve Cooper was at the club, that was certainly the case. Now though, Cooper is at Nottingham Forest, and so for Brighton they have two potentially fruitful clubs for Roberts to go out on loan to in the New Year.

So who Roberts might end up at in January is really anyone’s guess.

It could well come down to who can guarantee more game time for Roberts – Nottingham Forest have a number of injuries at the moment, especially in defence and so Roberts could well be a useful addition.

But then again, Brighton may prefer Swansea’s style of player under Russell Martin and want him to develop his game there, in order to better suit him to return to Brighton and compliment their similar passing style of play.

An exciting rumour for both sides, and a potentially exciting move in the offing for Roberts.