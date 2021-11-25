Journalist Alan Biggs has suggested that Neil Warnock ‘would strongly fancy a return’ to Sheffield United, amid reports that Slavisa Jokanovic is set to be axed.

The Telegraph’s John Percy reported this morning that Jokanovic is set to leave Sheffield United after just 19 Championship games at the helm.

He’s won six of them, including their last outing away at Reading. But the Blades currently sit in 16th-place of the Championship table after what’s been a difficult season.

Now with Jokanovic looking likely to leave, names who potential successors are already starting to emerge and one of those names doing the rounds of social media is a former Blades boss, Warnock.

The 72-year-old has only been out of work since earlier this month when he was axed by Middlesbrough, and replaced by another former Blades boss in Chris Wilder.

Having his say on whether Warnock would return to Bramall Lane, Biggs tweeted this:

I believe, as I mentioned to @alex_crook for @talkSPORT earlier, that Neil Warnock would strongly fancy a return to #SUFC, however temporary. Wouldn’t be fazed by any lack of cash, he’s used to it! One suggestion. May not have been thought of. Will be others. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) November 25, 2021

The Sheffield-born Warnock was in charge of the Blades between 1999 and 2007.

He guided the club to promotion from the Championship in 2006 and took them into the Premier League, before then going on to achieve the same feat with both QPR and Cardiff City.

Warnock is a hailed name around Bramall Lane. But there remains a lot of question marks about a possible return to the club; is he interested in returning to management after his time at Middlesbrough? And would the current Sheffield United ownership consider Warnock?

It’s a nice thought, Warnock returning to Sheffield United after 14 years away. Whether or not it’s realistic or indeed the right choice is another debate. But Jokanovic remains in the job for now and should his inevitable sacking be true then there’ll surely be many more names other than Warnock on Sheffield United’s radar.