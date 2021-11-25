Sheffield United are set to part ways with manager Slavisa Jokanovic, as per John Percy.

Jokanovic has only been in the Sheffield United job since the start of the summer just gone. But after just 19 Championship fixtures, the former Fulham and Watford boss is set to be axed with the Blades sitting in 16th-place of the Championship table.

Here we look at five managers who’ll surely come onto Sheffield United’s radar…

Frank Lampard

The former Derby County boss almost secured a return to management with Norwich City this month. But he withdrew his name from the running and remains on the lookout for his next venture.

A steady pair of hands at Championship level and a manager with a modern outlook on the game, Lampard could well be a good fit for Sheffield United.

Nuno Espirito Santo

The Portuguese boss is fresh out of his torrid time at Tottenham Hotspur, but he remains a respected manager for his previous showing at Wolves.

He took the club from the Championship into the Premier League and established them in the top flight, winning 95 of his 199 games at the helm.

Daniel Farke

Another manager with great Championship experience is Farke. He’s won two of the last three Championship seasons with Norwich City but could never quite make it happen in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, his Championship CV speaks for itself and after a short break, he could well be raring to get back into the dugout.

Alex Neil

A name who seemingly comes into contention for every Championship job at the moment is Alex Neil. He made Preston North End into genuine top-six contenders not so long ago – an achievement which has aged well after seeing how poorly Preston have been since.

He may not be everyone’s first-choice to come into Bramall Lane, but hes a steady pair of hands.

Neil Warnock

The 72-year-old is another manager on the market. He was let go by Middlesbrough earlier this month and replaced by former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder – but would Warnock be interested in a return to Bramall Lane?

There seems to be life in the old dog yet but whether or not he’s the right man to steady the ship, and get the Blades back on a positive path remains to be seen.