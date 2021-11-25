Gillingham boss Steve Evans remains coy about links to the Stevenage job.

Gillingham have lost their last five games in the league and have sunk to 20th in the table.

Evans, 59, has been linked with the Stevenage job after the League Two outfit decided to part company with Alex Revell.

The Scotsman is tight-lipped over the situation and hasn’t ruled it out.



Speaking after the Gills’ 2-0 loss to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, he said, as per a report by Kent Online:

“I don’t know about that. Paul Scally (the chairman) has not spoken to me so I don’t know.”

Current situation

Evans has been at Priestfield for the past two-and-a-half seasons and guided the Kent club to a 10th place finish in both of the past two campaigns.

However, his side have struggled so far this term and only a point separates them from the relegation zone.

Gillingham lost key players such as Jordan Graham and Jack Bonham over the summer and have been struck with injuries this term.

Latest from Stevenage

Stevenage are doing well under caretaker boss Robbie O’Keefe.

He won his first two games in interim charge against MK Dons and Colchester United before drawing away at Rochdale on Tuesday night.

Boro continue their hunt for a new boss and you can see why Evans has emerged on their radar.

He is vastly experienced in the Football League having previously managed the likes of Crawley Town, Rotherham United, Leeds United, Peterborough United and Mansfield Town.