Carlisle United are scouring the free agent market as they look to bolster their attack.

Carlisle United are struggling at the bottom end of League Two right now.

The Cumbrians are firing blanks in front of goal and could do with more more firepower in attack.

They are looking at free transfers but the right player hasn’t come up yet.

‘We’re looking’…

Their boss, Keith Millen, has said, as per a report by the News and Star:

“The club are fine, Dave [Holdsworth, director of football] is fine that if there was someone there that would help, of course we would, and we’re looking.

“I’m going to games, watching games. We can’t do any more than we are from a scouting point of view. If something comes up, we would do it. It’s not a case that I can’t do it. If anyone’s got any names then let me know…”

Current situation

Carlisle have slipped into the relegation zone and only Scunthorpe United separate them from the bottom of the table.

The Cumbrians have won just twice in 18 games so far this season and are two points from safety.

They sacked Chris Beech last month and replaced him with the experienced Millen. However, the former Bristol City boss has a tough job on his hands to try and avoid relegation to the National League.

What next?

Carlisle are back in action on Saturday and welcome Walsall to Brunton Park.

Millen’s men have scored just once in their last five games in the league and would be willing to sign a free agent if they found one they liked.