Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has called for patience regarding their managerial situation.

Charlton Athletic’s Supporters Trust have written to him asking for clarity on the situation.

The group give the full backing to caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson and his assistant Jason Euell.

Sandgaard has replied asking for their patience for a ‘little longer’ and has assured that he has the ‘best interests of the club’ at the heart of his decision making process.

Jackson deserves the job

Charlton are unbeaten in the league since deciding to sack Nigel Adkins and place Jackson in caretaker charge.

They were in the relegation zone last month but have since catapulted themselves up the table.

Jackson is a real fans’ favourite at the Valley and is proving that he is the man to lead them forward.

Why is it taking so long?

Sandgaard is obviously biding his time and isn’t rushing into anything just yet.

In terms of other names in the frame for the full-time job, Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is believed to be keen, as reported by London News Online.

However, the same report suggests Charlton haven’t spoken to him yet.

The Addicks have held negotiations with highly-rated coach Michael Beale but he has recently linked up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

What next?

Charlton will be looking to carry on their momentum under Jackson this weekend as they take on Shrewsbury Town away.