Cardiff City lost 1-0 at home to Hull City in the Championship last night.

Cardiff City welcomed fellow Championship strugglers Hull City to Wales last night, but after back-to-back wins under Steve Morison, the Bluebirds headed straight back to square one.

A goal from Keane Lewis-Potter after 15 minutes gave Hull the lead and eventually the win.

It was another dire performance from Cardiff City to add to their collection from this season, with many of the usual names coming under criticism.

But for Cardiff fans, Leandro Bacuna continues to be a key source of frustration – the 30-year-old made his 14th Championship outing of the season last night, but failed to impress once again.

The defeat leaves Cardiff in 20th-place of the Championship table, and just three points above the drop zone.

See what these Cardiff City fans had to say on Twitter about Bacuna’s performance last night:

@VFTNinian question for the pod lads.. If Bacuna is the answer.. What on god’s green earth was the question? #StealingALiving — Benni (@Bennifactor) November 25, 2021

Bacuna should never wear the shirt again, absolute embarrassment. He lacks quality but his lack of effort is indefensible. Vaulks also pedestrian again today, if Ralls is fit he has to start. We can’t keep turning up at half time either, we have to start playing for 90mins! — John (@Jonno2601) November 25, 2021

Booing was uncalled for last night. Yes, it wasn’t the best result and the performance wasn’t completely up to scratch, but SM is trying to put his stamp on the team which will take more than 5 games. That said, why start Bacuna. Just don’t know what he offers? — Callum Sheppard (@CalSheppard) November 25, 2021

It's not just their individual 'qualities' but positioning that's often a mess. Last night, Pack was too often found parked in front of our central defenders, Bacuna's movement was poor (positional sense/awareness shocking), Vaulks was off it yet not the worst.That's no midfield — Nigel Harris (@NigelBlues) November 25, 2021

I could have taken all 3 midfielders off, individually poor, combined far worse. Bacuna was the worst, struggles to have awareness or positional sense & switched off tonight. He lost the ball for Hull's corner then lost his man for their resulting goal.Vital that Ralls stays fit. — Nigel Harris (@NigelBlues) November 25, 2021

Vaulks is very limited, but I’d have kept him on ahead of Bacuna. Then again I wouldn’t ever start with Bacuna either. One of our highest paid players, yet he contributes so little. — Ant (@antccfc) November 25, 2021