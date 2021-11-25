Cardiff City lost 1-0 at home to Hull City in the Championship last night.

Cardiff City welcomed fellow Championship strugglers Hull City to Wales last night, but after back-to-back wins under Steve Morison, the Bluebirds headed straight back to square one.

A goal from Keane Lewis-Potter after 15 minutes gave Hull the lead and eventually the win.

It was another dire performance from Cardiff City to add to their collection from this season, with many of the usual names coming under criticism.

But for Cardiff fans, Leandro Bacuna continues to be a key source of frustration – the 30-year-old made his 14th Championship outing of the season last night, but failed to impress once again.

The defeat leaves Cardiff in 20th-place of the Championship table, and just three points above the drop zone.

See what these Cardiff City fans had to say on Twitter about Bacuna’s performance last night: