Bournemouth drew 1-1 away at Millwall in the Championship last night.

Bournemouth lost their place at the top of the Championship table after their defeat to Derby County last weekend, and the draw at Millwall was another disappointing one for Cherries fans to take.

After going so long unbeaten there seems to be some cracks appearance in Scott Parker’s side – they took the lead shortly before half-time last night through Dom Solanke but conceded midway through the second, with Benik Afobe netting for the Lions.

There were some divisive player performances for Bournemouth last night, but none more so than Chris Mepham.

The defender is no stranger to criticism. Last night though, he seemed to have a game of two halves and he left Cherries fans split over his performance.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old last night: