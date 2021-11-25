Bournemouth drew 1-1 away at Millwall in the Championship last night.

Bournemouth lost their place at the top of the Championship table after their defeat to Derby County last weekend, and the draw at Millwall was another disappointing one for Cherries fans to take.

After going so long unbeaten there seems to be some cracks appearance in Scott Parker’s side – they took the lead shortly before half-time last night through Dom Solanke but conceded midway through the second, with Benik Afobe netting for the Lions.

There were some divisive player performances for Bournemouth last night, but none more so than Chris Mepham.

The defender is no stranger to criticism. Last night though, he seemed to have a game of two halves and he left Cherries fans split over his performance.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old last night:

Need to find a way of playing without Kelly and I'm not really sure what the answer is. Cook isn't it, by the way. Based on pace and being comfortable with his left foot, there's an argument to be made that Ibsen-Rossi pairs with Cahill better than either Cook or Mepham. #afcb — Sam (@Sam_A_S) November 25, 2021

Teams target mepham week after week when he plays.. cook has to come back in! #afcb — Sean 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@seanyrobinson89) November 24, 2021

Was not convinced by Bournemouth despite winning games, but would be fair to say 1 win in 4 is down to Lloyd Kelly’s absence. One of Bournemouth’s best players so far this season & Chris Mepham just hasn’t been up to his scratch & wasn’t during the back end of last season #afcb https://t.co/nzBWuMaXa6 — Alf (@alfklly) November 24, 2021

Mepham does make some odd decisions.#afcb — The Ginger Bear (@tragic_velvet) November 24, 2021

Magnificent Mepham in the first half, Calamitous Chris in the second #afcb — Brennan Joyce (@PedroPaddy) November 24, 2021

Despite Jo Tessem insisting we're 1970 Brazil, very much a nothing half until the goal. Chris Mepham probably our best player so far. Would be very tempted to switch Kilkenny for Cook. #afcb — Sam (@Sam_A_S) November 24, 2021