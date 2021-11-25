QPR beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship last night.

QPR moved up into 4th-place of the Championship table with a 1-0 win at home to top-six challengers Huddersfield Town last night.

The R’s are now unbeaten in their last five league fixtures after a shaky patch through October, having conceded just twice in those five.

Luke Amos was the man who scored the winning goal last night – the midfielder has recently returned from injury and scored within 10 minuets of coming on.

There were a number of impressive player performances for QPR last night but one man who stood out in particular was Jimmy Dunne – the summer signing from Burnley has featured 13 times in the Championship this season, slowly cementing his place in the side amid some defensive injuries.

See what these QPR fans had to say on the 24-year-old last night:

@jimmydunne70 what a signing passion is outstanding and not had a bad game in a QPR shirt 💙🤍💙🤍 #QPR pic.twitter.com/ORZNkDe9nw — QPR News (@QprNews82) November 25, 2021

Jimmy dunne. What a player #QPR — Jayden Baker (@JaydenQPR) November 25, 2021

Performance of the season at home for me. Utterly dominant with & without the ball. Johansen superb. Jimmy Dunne a monster. Lee Wallace age defying. So delighted for @Luke_Amos1 to get the goal – deserves that moment. What a result! Well in R’s 👏🏻 #QPR #QPRHUD 🔵⚪️ — Tom Hyland (@TomHyland4) November 24, 2021

A cracking 6 points for a team with so many injuries and so little to offer of the bench in an attacking sense. Controlling the game overall, clear plan with the ball and without. Dunne and Dozzell growing game on game. Johanson, Willock, Chair and Deing on another level #qpr — James Allcott (@jamesallcott) November 24, 2021