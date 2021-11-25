QPR beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship last night.

QPR moved up into 4th-place of the Championship table with a 1-0 win at home to top-six challengers Huddersfield Town last night.

The R’s are now unbeaten in their last five league fixtures after a shaky patch through October, having conceded just twice in those five.

Luke Amos was the man who scored the winning goal last night – the midfielder has recently returned from injury and scored within 10 minuets of coming on.

There were a number of impressive player performances for QPR last night but one man who stood out in particular was Jimmy Dunne – the summer signing from Burnley has featured 13 times in the Championship this season, slowly cementing his place in the side amid some defensive injuries.

See what these QPR fans had to say on the 24-year-old last night: