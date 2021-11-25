Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan has a £100,000 release clause in his contract, as detailed in a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United have a big decision to make on his future in the upcoming January transfer window.

Holohan, 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to leave for free next summer.

The Pools risk losing him for nothing next June unless they cash in on him this winter or can agree a new deal.

Are clubs interested?

Ambitious National League duo Wrexham and Stockport County were keen on him in the last transfer window.

The latter are now managed by Dave Challinor, who will know all about Holohan’s quality at that level.

He played a huge role in the Pools’ promotion to League Two last season and has since adapted well to the step up in division.

Wrexham and Stockport are both desperate to gain promotion in this campaign and have proved that they have money to spend.

The Red Dragons landed the likes of Paul Mullin, James Jones and Aaron Hayden in the summer, whilst County have lured Antoni Sarcevic, Scott Quigley and Oli Crankshaw to non-league.

Interestingly, clubs in their league can sign players outside of Football League transfer windows.

League One side Shrewsbury Town and Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United were also linked with Holohan and are worth keeping an eye on going into this winter.

Key player

Holohan has been a key player since making the switch to Victoria Park in 2019, having previously played in Ireland for the likes of Drogheda United, Cork City, Galway United and Waterford.

He has scored 20 goals in 93 appearances in all competitions since his move to the North East but faces an uncertain future right now.