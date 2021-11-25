Derby County drew 0-0 away at Fulham in the Championship last night.

Wayne Rooney took his Derby County side down to the capital last night, to face a Fulham side who’d won their previous seven before the Rams came to town.

After an impressive win over Bournemouth last weekend, Derby County put on another heroic performance against the league leaders and left with a point – they’re now on one point for the season after incurring a 21-point deduction.

The odds remain very much stacked against Derby County this season. But they continue to fight, and one player who did just that last night was Curtis Davies.

The 36-year-old has now featured 19 times in the Championship this season and once again, he was a rock at the back for Derby, playing a massive part in their eventual point at Craven Cottage.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Davies’ performance last night:

Is it me or is Curtis Davies just as good for us now as he was when he signed? #dcfc — Steve Bloomer’s Washing (@SteveBloomerPod) November 24, 2021

What a result. Hard to fault anyone tonight. 100% effort, passion and hard work…. All fans really ask. Jags n Davies absolutely class…. And @LiamTommo4 is going to be some player ! 👏🏽 🐏 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Steve Bowler (@bowls77) November 24, 2021

I wish for nothing but great things for Curtis Davies #dcfc #dcfcfans — Lewis (@lewis20015) November 24, 2021

Davies MOTM? Goal line clearance, countless interceptions and headers…#dcfc — George Whittaker 🐏 (@Georgewhittt) November 24, 2021