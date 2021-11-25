Wigan Athletic defender Kieran Lloyd has extended his loan at AFC Fylde.

The youngster will now return to the DW Stadium in January, as announced by the Latics’ official club website.

Lloyd, 19, has been given the green light to carry on getting first-team football under his belt in the National League North.

He linked up with Fylde in October and has since played five times for Jim Bentley’s side.



Career to date

Lloyd joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of eight and rose up through the youth ranks of the Merseyside giants.

He then switched to Wigan in January 2019 and has since been a regular for the Latics’ youth sides.

The defender has been a mainstay for their Under-23s over recent times and was handed his first professional contract this past summer.

Leam Richardson then handed him his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup clash away at Hull City earlier this season.

Fylde move

The ‘Tics felt he was ready to be loaned out for the first time last month and he is doing well in non-league.

Fylde are currently chasing down promotion to the National League and are two points clear at the top.

They have a hectic winter schedule ahead and Lloyd is in line for plenty of game time.

He will then return to Wigan in January and they can assess what to do next with him.