League leaders Fulham were held to a goalless draw at home to the last placed club Derby County in the Championship last night.

Derby County headed down to London to face a Fulham side who’d won their previous seven league fixtures before yesterday.

The Rams fresh off a surprise win over Bournemouth last weekend put on a good show at Craven Cottage and left with what was a deserved point in the end.

For Marco Silva’s side though, it was a frustrating night. They had plenty of possession and plenty of shots on goal but they couldn’t find a way past a resilient Wayne Rooney side.

Whilst there were some decent individual performances from the Whites, Antonee Robinson seemed to struggle in particular – the left-back came under a lot of criticism online, in what was his 17th Championship outing of the season.

See what these Fulham fans had to say online about the 24-year-old last night: