League leaders Fulham were held to a goalless draw at home to the last placed club Derby County in the Championship last night.

Derby County headed down to London to face a Fulham side who’d won their previous seven league fixtures before yesterday.

The Rams fresh off a surprise win over Bournemouth last weekend put on a good show at Craven Cottage and left with what was a deserved point in the end.

For Marco Silva’s side though, it was a frustrating night. They had plenty of possession and plenty of shots on goal but they couldn’t find a way past a resilient Wayne Rooney side.

Whilst there were some decent individual performances from the Whites, Antonee Robinson seemed to struggle in particular – the left-back came under a lot of criticism online, in what was his 17th Championship outing of the season.

See what these Fulham fans had to say online about the 24-year-old last night:

Robinson having an absolute stinker #FFC — PK (@fulham1000) November 24, 2021

I don't like being negative about #ffc players so…. Anthony Robinson's third touch is quite good — Richard Ivor Dazeley (@FulhamBuzzard) November 24, 2021

Robinson so shaky at the back tonight 🤦🏻‍♂️ #FFC — Ian McCabe (@cabezy) November 24, 2021

Robinson is just a terrible accident waiting to happen!! #FFC — Archie80 (@keith30046622) November 24, 2021

Robinson is such a liability. Has no touch whatsoever #ffc — Ryan Walsh. (@iRyanWalsh33) November 24, 2021

Antonee Robinson is so bad man🤣🤣 — Aaron (@aaronforster17) November 24, 2021