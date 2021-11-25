‘Such a liability’ – Plenty of Fulham fans blast ‘terrible’ player performance v Derby County
League leaders Fulham were held to a goalless draw at home to the last placed club Derby County in the Championship last night.
Derby County headed down to London to face a Fulham side who’d won their previous seven league fixtures before yesterday.
The Rams fresh off a surprise win over Bournemouth last weekend put on a good show at Craven Cottage and left with what was a deserved point in the end.
For Marco Silva’s side though, it was a frustrating night. They had plenty of possession and plenty of shots on goal but they couldn’t find a way past a resilient Wayne Rooney side.
Whilst there were some decent individual performances from the Whites, Antonee Robinson seemed to struggle in particular – the left-back came under a lot of criticism online, in what was his 17th Championship outing of the season.
See what these Fulham fans had to say online about the 24-year-old last night:
Robinson having an absolute stinker #FFC
— PK (@fulham1000) November 24, 2021
I don't like being negative about #ffc players so…. Anthony Robinson's third touch is quite good
— Richard Ivor Dazeley (@FulhamBuzzard) November 24, 2021
Robinson so shaky at the back tonight 🤦🏻♂️ #FFC
— Ian McCabe (@cabezy) November 24, 2021
Robinson is just a terrible accident waiting to happen!! #FFC
— Archie80 (@keith30046622) November 24, 2021
Robinson is such a liability. Has no touch whatsoever #ffc
— Ryan Walsh. (@iRyanWalsh33) November 24, 2021
Antonee Robinson is so bad man🤣🤣
— Aaron (@aaronforster17) November 24, 2021
Antonee Robinson is having a shocker
— Aussie Cottager 🇦🇺⚪️⚫️ (@AussieCottager) November 24, 2021