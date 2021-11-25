Oldham Athletic’s Alan Sheehan will remain at the club at this stage.

The 35-year-old was brought in as a player-coach earlier this season and will be staying for now despite Keith Curle’s exit yesterday, as per the Oldham Times.

Sheehan made the move to Boundary Park in late July and penned a one-year deal.

He is registered as a player for the Latics as well as his coaching duties and has made six appearances in League Two so far this term.

Experienced

Sheehan is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and still having him around the club will be a boost to Oldham.

He has racked up 450 appearances in his career to date and has previously played for the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United, Swindon Town, Bradford City and Luton Town.

The full-back then had spells at Lincoln City and Northampton Town before linking up with the Latics this past summer.

What now?

Oldham have named Selim Benachour as their caretaker boss and he will take over for their trip to Salford City this weekend.

Colin West has followed Curle out the exit door but Sheehan hasn’t done at this moment in time.

The North West are in the hunt for a new permanent boss and it will be interesting to see who they go for.

Whoever they appoint will have a tough job on their hands to keep them in the Football League.