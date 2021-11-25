Hull City boss Grant McCann says Callum Elder is ‘fine’ after he came off with a head injury against Cardiff City last night.

Hull City dug deep despite having a depleted defence to leave Wales with all three points.

Keane Lewis-Potter’s first-half header was enough for the Tigers to bag their third win in a row.

Elder, 26, went off after a clash with Kieffer Moore and was replaced by the impressive Tom Huddlestone.

‘He’s fine’…

McCann has provided an update on his situation, as per an interview with BBC Radio Humberside:

“He’s fine. it was more precautionary. We’re not ruling him out for the weekend just yet. He seems to have passed a few tests in there so we’ll see how he is over the next day our two.”

Right-back Josh Emmanuel has missed the past couple of games and the Hull boss had this to say on him:

“Josh is having some tests today in London. I haven’t spoken to the head of medical yet because he’s been with him today in London. I may have a wee bit more information on that after the game on Saturday.”

Millwall clash

Next up for the Yorkshire side is a home clash against Millwall this weekend.

They will see how Elder is over the next couple of days for that one but it appears Emmanuel will be out still.

Impressive result

The Tigers are starting to pick up some form in the league now after a tough start to the season.

They have risen to 19th in the table and are three points above the relegation zone.