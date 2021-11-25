Fleetwood Town have appointed former Blackpool left-back Stephen Crainey as their caretaker boss.

Fleetwood Town have placed the ex-Premier League defender in interim charge, as announced on their official club website.

The League One side are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Simon Grayson.

They are currently sat in 22nd in the table and are three points from safety.

Impressive job

Crainey hung up his boots in 2016 and has since delved into the coaching world.

He has been in charge of Fleetwood’s Under-23s for the past four years now.

The Scotsman has helped the likes of James Hill, Ged Garner and Jay Matete make the step up into the first-team.

More details

He will now get his chance at the helm with the senior side on a temporary basis and will be assisted by Barry Nicholson.

The Cod Army are back in action this weekend against AFC Wimbledon and will be hoping their decision to part company with Grayson can spark an upturn in form.

Career

Crainey enjoyed a successful playing career and racked up over 400 appearances.

He started out at Celtic before moving down the border for spells at Southampton and Leeds United.

Blackpool then came calling in 2007 and he became a hit at Bloomfield Road. He spent six years with the Seasiders and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League during his time there.

He made 228 appearances for the Tangerines before ending his playing days with stints at Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood and AFC Fylde.