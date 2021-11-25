Ipswich Town currently sit in 13th place in League One, eight points away from the play-off spots.

After a summer makeover of the playing squad, Ipswich Town would have hoped to be higher than 13th after 19 League One games.

However, performances have improved in recent months, bringing them back into play-off contention following a poor start. Paul Cook’s squad is one of the division’s strongest, with squad depth aplenty and some of League One’s top talents included in Cook’s ranks – much thanks to their new owners.

That reflects in their wage bill. Here, we take a look at Ipswich Town’s five highest-earning players (As per SalarySport) and their transfer market values…

Sam Morsy: £10,000-a-week

One of Ipswich’s most eye-catching summer signings was Sam Morsy, who arrived from Middlesbrough. Following his arrival, the midfielder has provided three assists in 13 games, also taking up the vacant role as captain.

As per Transfermarkt, Morsy is valued at £1.35m.

Joe Pigott: £8,100-a-week

Following his summer arrival from AFC Wimbledon, Pigott hasn’t quite seen as much game time as many would have thought. The 28-year-old has three goals in 13 appearances, with six of his 10 League One outings coming off the bench.

Transfermarkt has Pigott’s market value down as only £90,000, though it hasn’t been updated since 2016 when he was still on the books at Charlton Athletic.

James Norwood: £8,100-a-week

Since joining after an impressive spell with Tranmere Rovers, Norwood hasn’t had the impact many would have hoped. He has scored 22 goals in 66 games for the club but has been in and out of form and hasn’t been involved in a League One game since early October.

As per Transfermarkt, Norwood’s value stands at only £45,000, though that too hasn’t been updated since way back in 2010, so it would likely be significantly higher.

Scott Fraser: £7,600-a-week

Another exciting summer signing was Scott Fraser, who joined after a strong stint at MK Dons. The attacking midfielder has played 13 League One games since joining, chipping in with one goal and three assists in the process.

According to Transfermarkt, Fraser’s market value is only £270,000.

George Edmundson: £7,200-a-week

The third summer signing in the top five is George Edmundson, who has started every League One game since September 11th. He has played 16 times for the club across all competitions, netting twice in the process.

Transfermarkt has his value down at £450,000, less than the £788,000 they say he was signed for in the summer.