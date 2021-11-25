Cardiff City have endured a difficult 2021/22 campaign so far, sitting in 19th place after 18 games.

The Bluebirds sacked Mick McCarthy following a dreadful start to the campaign and Steve Morison has now taken charge after a successful spell as caretaker boss.

Morison has guided Cardiff City to two consecutive wins as they bid to rise away from the relegation zone. They still have some signings in their ranks who arrived during their time in the Premier League, with their wages reflecting that.

Here, we look at Cardiff City’s five highest-earning players (as per SalarySport) and their transfer market values.

Alex Smithies: £33,000-a-week

SalarySport has goalkeeper Smithies down as the Bluebirds’ highest earner on £33,000-a-week. The 31-year-old joined the club in 2018 from QPR and has played 79 times in the process, keeping 19 clean sheets along the way.

As per Transfermarkt, Smithies is valued at £900,000.

Leandro Bacuna: £27,000-a-week

Versatile midfielder Leandro Bacuna is in his third full season at the City City Stadium after signing from Reading on deadline day in the 2019 January transfer window. The Curacao international has scored once in 13 games this season, taking him to 113 appearances for the Bluebirds.

Transfermarkt has Bacuna’s market value down as £1.98m.

Joe Ralls: £25,000-a-week

Aldershot-born midfielder Ralls is closing in on 300 appearances for Cardiff City since making his way through the club’s youth ranks. He has been through plenty of ups and downs in his time with the club, netting 31 goals and providing 26 assists in the process.

Ralls’ market value stands at £2.25m on Transfermarkt.

Sean Morrison: £23,000-a-week

Another long-serving entry to the list is current club captain Sean Morrison, who joined from Reading back in August 2014. Like Ralls, Morrison is also closing in on 300 games for the club, making 290 appearances for the Bluebirds across all competitions.

According to Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old is valued at £3.15m.

Aden Flint: £18,000-a-week

Experienced centre-back Aden Flint has been a mainstay in Cardiff’s side since returning from a loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday last January. He has played in all but one Championship game this season, taking him to 71 appearances since arriving from Middlesbrough in 2019.

Transfermarkt values Flint at £1.35m