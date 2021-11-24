Oldham Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Keith Curle.

Here are five early candidates for the vacant position-

Selim Benachour

He has been appointed in caretaker charge until a new permanent successor is found.

The former PSG and Malaga midfielder has been with Oldham’s academy since last year and is poised to take charge for their trip to Salford City this weekend.

Chris Beech

The 47-year-old parted company with fellow League Two strugglers Carlisle United earlier this season and is an option for the Latics as they weigh up their next move.

John Sheridan

He is available and knows the club inside out. The ex-Republic of Ireland international played for the North West outfit during his playing career and has since gone on to manage them on three occasions.

He spent last term at Wigan Athletic and then Swindon Town.

Paul Tisdale

The 48-year-old is currently unattached having last managed Bristol Rovers. He has bags of experience in the fourth tier from his previous spells at Exeter City and MK Dons.

Sol Campbell

He kept Macclesfield Town in the Football League against all the odds a couple of years ago.

His more recent spell at Southend United didn’t work out in the end but the ex-Arsenal and England man will be eyeing up his next chapter in management.