Billy Chadwick has been forced to return to Hull City after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on loan with Northern Irish side Linfield.

The Englishman was sent out to Windsor Park on loan this summer, as he looked to gain further first-team experience after making a handful of appearances for Grant McCann’s side last season.

The 21-year-old seemed to be enjoying life across the Irish Sea. So far this season, he has appeared 17 times for the Blues, scoring six and assisting two over multiple competitions. Three of these strikes came against PSNI in the Northern Ireland League Cup, marking the attacker’s first professional hat-trick.

Chadwick has been signed on with the Tigers throughout his entire career, and has made his way through the club’s youth ranks since 2011.

He made his debut for Hull under current boss McCann last September, in a 1-1 (8-9) EFL Cup penalty shootout win over Premier League side Leeds United. Two months later, he signed a new 18-month contract with the Yorkshire side, which is set to run out at the end of this current campaign.

Linfield marked the forward’s fourth loan spell and third loan club, following previous stints at both Gainsborough Trinity and FC Halifax Town, where he racked up a combined 44 first-team appearances.

Chadwick is now back at Hull City to see a specialist and undergo treatment, according to the club. Recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury is a notoriously lengthy process, so it may be a while before fans get to see the Hull-born attacker play again.

Up next for Hull City is a trip to Cardiff City this evening.