Leyton Orient currently sit in 8th-place of the League Two table following an inconsistent period which has seen six draws in the last eight league games

Kenny Jackett has endured a promising start to life as Leyton Orient manager. He made a solid start but the inconsistencies started appearing, with only a singular win away from home this year.

But the East London side have some quality players in their ranks. Here we take a look at their five highest earning players this season (according to SalarySport), and their current transfer market values…

Aaron Drinan: £2,500-a-week

Leyton Orient’s joint-highest earning player has made a fantastic start since joining the O’s from Ipswich in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

The Irishman is currently the top scorer at the club having scored ten goals in all competitions so far this year, and has proved a real coup for the League Two side.

Adam Thompson: £2,500-a-week

Having joined the club in January 2021 from Rotherham United, Thompson impressed in his five league appearances before suffering a season-ending injury away at Grimsby.

The centre-back made his comeback as a second-half substitute against Charlton in the Papa John’s Trophy, and has been an unused substitute in the O’s two previous league matches.

Craig Clay: £2,400-a-week

Only a couple of games away from reaching 200 appearances for the club, Clay has been ever present in the team since he joined the club in 2017.

Having signed a new two-year deal in the summer, Clay will be hoping to add a second promotion with the club to his CV as he closes in on a significant appearance milestone.

Callum Reilly: £2,400-a-week

Having joined the club from AFC Wimbledon on deadline-day, Reilly has failed to make a single league start and has been reduced to late substitute appearances.

Having struggled heavily with injuries, Reilly has only started in the Papa John’s Trophy, and has managed a combined 81 minutes of game time this season.

Darren Pratley: £2,400-a-week

Darren Pratley was Jackett’s first signing, joining the club from Charlton in the summer and was made club captain.

Pratley has recently struggled to nail down a place in the team, having been relegated to substitute appearances since the start of the month.