Fulham goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond has seen his loan spell with National League side Boreham Wood extended, it has been confirmed.

✍️ 𝐋𝐎𝐀𝐍 𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 Boreham Wood FC are delighted to announce the loan extension of Taye Ashby-Hammond 🤝We thank our friends from @FulhamFC for their help with extending Taye’s loan at the LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park#WeAreTheWood pic.twitter.com/4W6NOxlyd1 — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) November 23, 2021

Ashby-Hammond sealed another loan move away from Fulham last month, linking up with Boreham Wood as he bids to get game time away from Craven Cottage.

EFL clubs are allowed to do business with non-league sides outside the transfer window as non-league clubs don’t have to abide by said windows. It gives clubs the chance to send players out on loan to give them more first-team action.

That’s exactly what Fulham have looked to do with Ashby-Hammond, who has now extended his stay in the National League.

As confirmed by the National League outfit, the Fulham goalkeeper will be staying out on loan for a longer spell.

It isn’t specified how long Ashby-Hammond’s loan will now be, but Transfermarkt has it down that he will be staying until January.

Ashby-Hammond’s loan spell to date

Since linking up with Luke Garrard’s side, the Fulham loanee has been a mainstay in between the sticks.

Ashby-Hammond has made six appearances across all competitions, conceding only two goals and keeping an impressive four clean sheets in the process. The club currently sit in 2nd place in the National League, one point behind table-toppers Chesterfield after 17 games.

Fulham career so far

The goalkeeper is yet to make his first-team debut but has picked up game time out on loan and with the club’s academy sides.

Ashby-Hammond has made a combined total of 50 appearances for Fulham’s U18s and U23s. He also spent time on loan with Chipstead as well as two separate stints with Maidenhead United.