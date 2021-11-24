Portsmouth secured another impressive win on Tuesday night, and loan man Mahlon Romeo was among the players to draw high praise for his display.

Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth side made it five wins in a row and eight games undefeated across all competitions with a 3-0 win over Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Marcus Harness opened the scoring with his eighth League One goal of the season just before the break. Leicester City loanee George Hirst then prodded home a second after 66 minutes before Reeco Hackett slammed home a third late on to secure another impressive win for Pompey.

Plenty of players drew high praise for their performances, but one man who really stood out was Mahlon Romeo.

Operating at right wing-back, Millwall loanee Romeo provided threat going forward as well as showing his defensive ability. He nearly got on the scoresheet as well, with a long-distance effort crashing off the post in the second half.

Following the tie, Portsmouth fans heaped praise on Romeo on Twitter, with many calling for a permanent deal to be struck for the loan ace – especially after he was seen singing “Play up Pompey” with the travelling fans.

Here’s what fans had to say:

GIVE MAHLON ROMEO THE PERMANENT CONTRACT https://t.co/7y0a4BU7wV — Rhys 🎅🏻 (@PFCRhys_) November 23, 2021

We have to try get Mahlon Romeo on a permanent in January, Pompey fans love him, Millwall fans don’t rate him, so it would be a good move for both parties pic.twitter.com/5eOIuGYnfe — James (@Jamesr02_) November 23, 2021

HUGEEE FAN OF ROMEO SINGING PLAY UP POMPEY WITH THE FANS. GET HIM ON A PERMANENT — Dan ☯︎ (@DanLewis1999) November 23, 2021