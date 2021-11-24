Cardiff City’s recent trialist Viv Solomon-Otabor has completed a move to Scottish side St. Johnstone, it has emerged.

Solomon-Otabor, 25, has been without a club since being released by League One outfit Wigan Athletic in the summer.

He departed the Latics at the end of his contract, bringing an end to his season-long spell with the club. Now, it has been revealed that the winger has sealed a return to the game, linking up with Scottish Premiership club St. Johnstone.

As quoted by The Courier, St. Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has confirmed Solomon-Otabor’s arrival.

The former Birmingham City youngster links up with the club in the wake of injuries to Stevie May, Glenn Middleton and David Wotherspoon, leaving Davidson with limited options in attack.

Here’s what he had to say on the deal:

“We have signed Viv and he trained with us this morning.

“It was important to get someone after the injuries to David Wotherspoon, Stevie May and Glenn Middleton.

“He’s someone I have known about for a while, I have seen him play and have watched videos of his games. A friend down south alerted me to him being available and we’re glad to get it done.

“He can go past players and can play right across the front three, so hopefully he’ll be a good addition.”

Cardiff City trial

Last month, it emerged that Solomon-Otabor had spent time on trial with Championship side Cardiff City.

However, a free transfer move to the Bluebirds fell through following the sacking of Mick McCarthy, extending the winger’s hunt for a new club.

It was claimed that Solomon-Otabor was set to be offered a contract by Cardiff City after impressing in a two-week trial. During his time with the south Wales outfit, the London-born ace scored and provided an assist against Charlton Athletic’s development squad, also providing an assist in a game against Ipswich Town’s U23s.