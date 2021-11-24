Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs has opened up on his failed summer move to Ipswich Town, labelling the saga as a “car crash”.

Jacobs seemed set to make a summer move to Ipswich Town during the last transfer window.

However, the Tractor Boys pulled the plug on the deal, meaning the 30-year-old remained with Portsmouth.

The saga has meant there have been plenty of question marks surrounding Jacobs’ future at Fratton Park since, and the attacking midfielder has now moved to shed light on the failed move to Portman Road.

As quoted by The News, Jacobs has labelled the situation as a “car crash”. However, he was full of praise for Pompey boss Danny Cowley for staying “open in terms of dialogue” and bringing him back into the squad on the south coast after a turbulent summer. Here’s what he had to say: “To be fair, the gaffer’s always been open in terms of dialogue. There was the Ipswich stuff which was obviously in the media. It was an open conversation.

“It was a bit of a car crash, to be honest.