‘Car crash’ – Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs opens up on failed Ipswich Town transfer
Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs has opened up on his failed summer move to Ipswich Town, labelling the saga as a “car crash”.
Jacobs seemed set to make a summer move to Ipswich Town during the last transfer window.
However, the Tractor Boys pulled the plug on the deal, meaning the 30-year-old remained with Portsmouth.
The saga has meant there have been plenty of question marks surrounding Jacobs’ future at Fratton Park since, and the attacking midfielder has now moved to shed light on the failed move to Portman Road.
As quoted by The News, Jacobs has labelled the situation as a “car crash”.
However, he was full of praise for Pompey boss Danny Cowley for staying “open in terms of dialogue” and bringing him back into the squad on the south coast after a turbulent summer.
Here’s what he had to say:
“To be fair, the gaffer’s always been open in terms of dialogue. There was the Ipswich stuff which was obviously in the media. It was an open conversation.
“It was a bit of a car crash, to be honest.
“But the manager was the first person to ring me and get me back involved. I introduced myself as Michael Jacobs from Ipswich when I came back. I had to do something to break the ice!
“All the lads were sound with me. They just said I went to Suffolk for the weekend. You see these things happen on deadline day and you think they will never happen to you.
“It was just one of those things.”
Breaking back into the team
After only three substitute appearances in League One before November, Jacobs has come back into Cowley’s first-team picture in recent weeks.
He came off the bench in Pompey’s 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers before starting and scoring in their 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend. Jacobs was involved once again on Tuesday night, coming on for goalscorer George Hirst as Portsmouth continued their strong run of form with a 3-0 win over Lincoln City.
Having made his way back into Cowley’s side, it will be hoped that Jacobs can maintain a spot in the team as he looks to put his summer saga behind him.