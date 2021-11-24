Birmingham City starlet George Hall has penned a first professional contract with the Blues amid interest from the Premier League.

Hall, 17, has emerged as one of Birmingham City’s most promising talents since joining the club 10 years ago.

His performances and development in the Blues’ academy has seen interest grow from elsewhere, with reports claiming Newcastle United and Leeds United have been showing an interest in Hall.

However, it has now been confirmed that Birmingham City have secured the Redditch-born youngster’s future.

As announced on the club’s official website, Hall has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the Championship club.

The length of the deal isn’t specified, but the young talent stated it feels like “the next step” in his career as he bids to get regular game time with the U23s before pushing for a first-team spot.

Academy game time

Since making the step up from the U18s, Hall has managed three appearances for Birmingham City’s U23s.

In the process, he has chipped in with one goal, netting in a 3-2 win over Southampton’s B team in September of this year.

Earning international recognition

Hall’s performances haven’t only earned him recognition at a club level either, with the young midfielder earning a call-up to England’s U18s squad in November.

The Birmingham City talent was called up to Ryan Garry’s Young Lions earlier this month. Hall made three appearances in total, starting in ties against the Netherlands’ U18s and Portugal’s U18s before returning to St. Andrew’s.