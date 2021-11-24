Sunderland manager Lee Johnson says top goal-scorer Ross Stewart needs to ‘liven himself up’ after last night’s draw v Shrewsbury Town.

Stewart signed for Sunderland almost a year ago and despite Charlie Wyke’s top form, he still showed signs of his quality when given the chance.

This season he has been promoted to lead the line for the Black Cats and has already ten goals in 17 appearances in the League. However, a recent poor run of form from Sunderland has left Stewart with chances that have been few and far between.

It is not unnoticed amongst Wearsiders that Stewart is a complete workhorse, he’ll chase down every ball and can end up covering multiple positions in a game, as one of Sunderland’s only standout performers this year, it really has baffled supporters as to why Johnson has singled out the 25-year-old.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Johnson said:

“I think he has to liven himself up a little bit at times.”

This comment in particular is hard to understand, Stewart covered a staggering 13.5km last Saturday against an Ipswich side who had 61% of the ball.

Johnson went onto comment about the technical side of Stewart’s game:

“His upper body strength and movement is inconsistent at the moment.”

We know Stewart suffered from a shoulder injury a few weeks back, so maybe that has contributed to this but that’s a question only the Sunderland physios will be able to answer.

Sunderland drew 1-1 to a 10-man Shrewsbury Town last night and Johnson attributed a large part of the points dropped to a lack of quality in the final third, so whether that be a new system or a rotation in the squad, something needs to change on Wearside.

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Cambridge Town on Saturday, another game where anything less than maximum points and an authoritative display will leave fans asking questions.